John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $31.41 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 4.7% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $31,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $295.37 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $311.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The company had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

