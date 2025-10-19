Crux Wealth Advisors Sells 1,895 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Crux Wealth Advisors cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,669 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Crux Wealth Advisors’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,330,717,000. Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 164.5% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,699,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $333,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,305,000 after buying an additional 1,104,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,230,396,000 after buying an additional 1,099,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,807,714 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $829,180,000 after buying an additional 1,025,329 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $143.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.73 and a twelve month high of $146.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.33 and its 200-day moving average is $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

