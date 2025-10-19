Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 87,956 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,956 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.70. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

