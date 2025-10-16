Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Buys 24,251 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,251 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises 0.7% of Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $50,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $1,817,535,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,586.5% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 933,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $742,965,000 after acquiring an additional 877,875 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,706,000 after acquiring an additional 840,731 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $519,806,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,638,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,777,000 after acquiring an additional 626,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,121.37.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $902.22 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $909.21 and a 200-day moving average of $933.51.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,526,684.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,594,950.60. This represents a 12.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,353,394.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,744.15. The trade was a 34.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,737 shares of company stock worth $16,798,825. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.