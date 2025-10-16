Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Delap Wealth Advisory LLC

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,174 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.7% of Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 60,152 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisory lifted its stake in Walmart by 73.7% during the second quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 4,755 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,633 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,189 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. DA Davidson set a $117.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.63.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $109.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $109.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $2,003,925.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,373,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,396,778.96. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $222,926.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 621,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,998,684.94. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,363 shares of company stock valued at $13,668,438. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart



Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

