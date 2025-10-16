Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,626 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 297.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.8% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $84.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.36. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $86.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

