Aire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,543,888,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $520,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 55.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748,513 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,392 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 56.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 10,620,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $179.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $426.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 598.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.58. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.36 and a 1 year high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at $66,602,675.43. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock valued at $239,713,896. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.28.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

