T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $96,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,846,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,426,407,000 after buying an additional 214,224 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,837,399,000 after buying an additional 864,030 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,112,886,000 after buying an additional 844,932 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,050,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,080,388,000 after purchasing an additional 169,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,295,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $878,925,000 after purchasing an additional 65,394 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $226.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.59. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.39 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.49%.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.63, for a total transaction of $16,246,879.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 646,822,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,470,379,589.32. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,333 shares of company stock valued at $584,293,759 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.13.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

