Verisail Partners LLC Invests $221,000 in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Verisail Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $933,089,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,042,000 after purchasing an additional 842,262 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,323,000 after purchasing an additional 208,573 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 23.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 996,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,867,000 after purchasing an additional 191,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,023,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,700,795,000 after purchasing an additional 168,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock opened at $736.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $750.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $687.48. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $488.45 and a 12-month high of $779.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $93.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $787.61.

View Our Latest Report on PH

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total value of $3,472,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,420,157.52. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 575 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.06, for a total value of $421,509.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,060. This trade represents a 36.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

