Callahan Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 813 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $328.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $322.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.15. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $332.20. The company has a market cap of $547.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

