Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 960 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 80.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,268,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,062,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,585,000 after acquiring an additional 49,699 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,525,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,180,000 after acquiring an additional 208,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,328,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,544,000 after acquiring an additional 491,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $151.16 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $177.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 108.17%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

