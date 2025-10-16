Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Purchased by Uptick Partners LLC

Uptick Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.6% of Uptick Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Uptick Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,299,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,605,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,775,904,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,201,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,063,000 after purchasing an additional 52,234 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,036,000 after purchasing an additional 54,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $602.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $586.10 and its 200-day moving average is $538.48. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $613.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

