Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,358,287 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 0.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Oracle were worth $296,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at $42,603,800.96. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,394.75. This represents a 7.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,769 shares of company stock worth $36,428,967 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $303.30 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $864.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.14.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.