The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Acquired by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,489 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 1.5% of Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4,485.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE TJX opened at $145.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $111.73 and a one year high of $146.46. The firm has a market cap of $161.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.72%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

