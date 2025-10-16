Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,729,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $47,519,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,343 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,847,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,537,859,000 after buying an additional 2,486,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,128,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,257,131,000 after buying an additional 196,696 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,846,764,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,070,385 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,702,736,000 after buying an additional 847,054 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $379.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.09.

Shares of UNH opened at $360.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $325.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

