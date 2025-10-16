AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 23.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 536,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,398,000 after purchasing an additional 25,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 23,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Hsbc Global Res cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $226.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.81 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The company has a market cap of $399.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 312.38%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

