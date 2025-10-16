Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,789 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $732,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,464 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $731,512,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $648,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 840.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $463,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. The trade was a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,927,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,700. The trade was a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,769 shares of company stock valued at $36,428,967. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Oracle from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

Oracle Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $303.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

