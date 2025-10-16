Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AVAH. Raymond James Financial raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.08.

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Up 5.2%

AVAH stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.50 and a beta of 2.05.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 0.85%.The company had revenue of $450.53 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,477,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 16,835 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

