SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Raised to $24.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SOFI. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $28.03 on Monday. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $30.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.92.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $519.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,715,157.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 759,553 shares in the company, valued at $20,887,707.50. This trade represents a 11.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $279,602.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 285,410 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,522.60. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,614 shares of company stock worth $3,452,672 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,068,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,188,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,616,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,997,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,525,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

