RFG Advisory LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alley Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $7,996,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1,338.2% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $776.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $860.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $831.00 to $874.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $787.61.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total value of $589,161.60. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,153.28. The trade was a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total value of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,420,157.52. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $736.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $749.61 and its 200 day moving average is $687.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.35. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $779.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.