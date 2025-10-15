EQ Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO

EQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF comprises about 1.9% of EQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 180,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,657,000 after buying an additional 77,909 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 173,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 16,728 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 23,443 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $34.89. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

