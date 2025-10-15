EQ Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,661 Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF $CGHM

EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000.
Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Stock Down 0.0%
Shares of NYSEARCA:CGHM opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69. Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $25.87.
Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Increases Dividend
About Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF
The Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (CGHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of tax-exempt current income by actively investing in lower rated, intermediate- to long-term Muni bonds. CGHM was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.
