EQ Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,661 Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF $CGHM

EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000.

Get Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGHM opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69. Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (CGHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of tax-exempt current income by actively investing in lower rated, intermediate- to long-term Muni bonds. CGHM was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.