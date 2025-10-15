Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Acquired by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $904,542,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,898,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $750,495,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,144.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $501,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 255.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $482,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $68.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. William Blair upgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $116,464.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 158,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,551,841.02. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,576,570. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

