OUTFRONT Media Inc. $OUT Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 687,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 16,470 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 1,484.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 56,342 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 429.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 26,577 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 122.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 162.1% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 123,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 76,486 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at OUTFRONT Media

In related news, EVP Mark Emilio Bonanni sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $79,961.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,814.60. This represents a 49.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pep Viii Gp Llc sold 8,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $151,704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,913,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,983,462.78. The trade was a 48.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT Media Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.84. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.16 million. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.99%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OUT. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About OUTFRONT Media

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

