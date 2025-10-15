Brown Financial Advisory Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Brown Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Luminist Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.62. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
