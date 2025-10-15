Brown Financial Advisory Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Brown Financial Advisory raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of VYM opened at $140.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.25 and its 200-day moving average is $132.45. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $142.22. The firm has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

