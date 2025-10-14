NorthRock Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.17.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

