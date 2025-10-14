Community Bank N.A. Sells 47,343 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,343 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First County Bank CT grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $326.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $545.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.76. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $332.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.