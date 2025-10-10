Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Stiles Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 335.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Mizuho set a $78.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $92.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.08.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.63. The stock has a market cap of $172.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,705 shares of company stock worth $2,446,490 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

