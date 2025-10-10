Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 9,807 Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHQ

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,807 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 204,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31,560 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,389,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,307,000 after purchasing an additional 84,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 176.9% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHQ opened at $32.21 on Friday. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.64.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.