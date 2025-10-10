Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $17.36 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 1.5% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $17,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.23 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day moving average of $73.22.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.