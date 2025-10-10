Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND Shares Acquired by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 81,162,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,081,000 after buying an additional 7,778,802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,231,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,086,000 after buying an additional 3,037,583 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 103.0% in the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,970,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,546,000 after buying an additional 3,029,917 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 202.9% in the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,181,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,232,000 after buying an additional 2,131,128 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8,037.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,260,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,541,000 after buying an additional 1,244,998 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $46.27 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $46.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.