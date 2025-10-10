Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:DGX opened at $181.35 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $146.91 and a 1 year high of $191.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.94 and a 200-day moving average of $175.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 9.01%.The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baird R W lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.63.

Get Our Latest Report on DGX

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 5,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $968,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,325. This represents a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 28,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total value of $5,293,250.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,453.04. This trade represents a 42.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,186 shares of company stock valued at $9,647,471. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.