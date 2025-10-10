Weiss Ratings Reaffirms Buy (B-) Rating for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy (b-)” rating reiterated by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UE. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

NYSE UE opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 22.86%. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.440 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 426.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 50.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1,058.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

