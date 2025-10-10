Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires 387 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,656,000 after buying an additional 2,018,325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,826,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,472,000 after purchasing an additional 36,930 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% in the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,510 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,169,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,031,000 after purchasing an additional 41,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,010,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,920,000 after purchasing an additional 146,007 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $255.69 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.44 and a 200 day moving average of $235.82.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

