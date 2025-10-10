Weiss Ratings Reiterates Hold (C) Rating for Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VAC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $101.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 0.7%

VAC stock opened at $64.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $49.22 and a 52-week high of $100.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.24. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-7.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth $259,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 19.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth $8,605,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

