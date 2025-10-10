Freedom Day Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,391 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,304,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $301,804,000 after purchasing an additional 282,050 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $529,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,494,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,920,000 after purchasing an additional 105,875 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 75,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after buying an additional 16,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $231.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.62 and a 1-year high of $257.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.55 and its 200 day moving average is $232.97.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $4.95. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

