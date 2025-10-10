KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $7.06 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $319,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $230,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $118,879.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at $410,208.48. The trade was a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $89.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.04. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.49 and a 52 week high of $118.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.44 and its 200 day moving average is $95.17.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 13.46%.The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.06.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

