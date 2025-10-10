Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 7,319 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,319 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 75.0% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $188.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.70.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.1%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $232.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.53. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $240.10. The company has a market capitalization of $377.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $371,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 311,598 shares in the company, valued at $51,416,785.98. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,316 shares of company stock valued at $45,203,045. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

