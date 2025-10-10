Callan Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Callan Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,935 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 86.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 906.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.50 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.94.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

