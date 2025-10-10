Freedom Day Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,329,000 after acquiring an additional 180,951 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $54,536,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,454,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,088,000 after acquiring an additional 82,977 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $41,218,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 814,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,118,000 after acquiring an additional 43,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE:WSO opened at $380.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $405.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.94. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $378.35 and a fifty-two week high of $571.41.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 7.08%.The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $505.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $472.50.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

