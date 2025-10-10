Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,160 CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWV. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the first quarter worth $318,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the first quarter worth $963,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter worth $489,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter worth $117,000.

CoreWeave Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWV opened at $143.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.57. CoreWeave Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $187.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoreWeave ( NASDAQ:CRWV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 206.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CRWV. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Melius upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CoreWeave to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreWeave

In other CoreWeave news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 63,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.63, for a total transaction of $8,714,456.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 339,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,688,500.16. This represents a 15.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 52,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.90, for a total transaction of $7,279,327.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 248,722 shares in the company, valued at $34,298,763.80. This trade represents a 17.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,422,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,610,759.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

