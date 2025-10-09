Weiss Ratings Reaffirms Hold (C) Rating for Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

HII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.43.

Shares of HII opened at $290.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.20 and a 200 day moving average of $244.36. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $293.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

