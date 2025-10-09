Prima BioMed’s (IMMP) Sell (E+) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Prima BioMed (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Prima BioMed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Prima BioMed Trading Down 2.9%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of IMMP opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. Prima BioMed has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prima BioMed stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Prima BioMed Ltd (NASDAQ:IMMP – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Prima BioMed were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prima BioMed Company Profile

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

