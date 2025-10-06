Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 68 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 208.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 97.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $424.29 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $298.15 and a 52 week high of $476.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $421.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.10. The company has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Northcoast Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $457.40.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

