iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG Shares Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PUREfi Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 553,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,016,000 after purchasing an additional 104,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kickstand Ventures LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 39,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG stock opened at $116.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $113.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

