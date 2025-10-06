Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $233,000.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF stock opened at $54.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.30. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60.

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

