Chevron Corporation $CVX Stock Position Trimmed by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 652,139.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,757,000 after purchasing an additional 83,702,101 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,592,263,000 after buying an additional 1,574,464 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Chevron by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,855,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,652,437,000 after buying an additional 827,851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,281,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,054,513,000 after buying an additional 40,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $1,466,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.05.

NYSE:CVX opened at $153.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

