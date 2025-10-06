Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Increases Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,647,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,090 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 2.6% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $48,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 43,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 84,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAX opened at $31.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $31.80.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

