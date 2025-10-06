Sendero Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 407.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 997,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $150,142,000 after purchasing an additional 800,762 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,721.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 570,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,811,000 after buying an additional 538,792 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 304.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 627,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,484,000 after acquiring an additional 472,606 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 544,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,007,000 after acquiring an additional 321,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 16,153.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 267,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,219,000 after acquiring an additional 265,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $177.56 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $230.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.47 and its 200-day moving average is $147.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -133.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.62. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,681.60. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

